Contai civic body graft case: Cops quiz Soumendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Soumendu Adhikari, younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly was grilled by the state police for over ten hours on Friday.



He was evading police interrogation for quite some time. Escorted by the Central force jawans, Soumendu Adhikari reached Contai police station in the morning.

He has received protection from the Supreme Court saying that police can carry out a probe into alleged irregularities surfaced against him but he could not be arrested.

He had been the Chairman of Contai municipality for two terms during the period several irregularities allegedly took place.

Contai police stations registered several cases relating to multiple irregularities spotted by the state investigating agency.

It was alleged that irregularities occurred during the construction of stalls in the crematorium, tarpaulin theft and also the misappropriation of Sharada funds.