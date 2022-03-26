Consumer Rights: Kreta Suraksha Mela begins at Netaji Indoor Stadium

KOLKATA: In Kreta Suraksha Mela 2022 kicked off at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday as hundreds gathered to know more about their consumer rights.



The three-day mela, organised by state Consumer Affairs department, was inaugurated by Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

State Consumer Affairs minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, state Power minister Aroop Biswas, state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja, principal secretary of Consumer Affairs department Roshni Sen and others were present on the occasion.

"After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government had created a separate department in the name of state consumers' affairs department for quick redressal of consumer related cases. The state government laid utmost emphasis on the consumer related issues so that nobody can be duped by unholy businessmen. She (Mamata Banerjee) is the best Chief Minister of India," said Bhunia.

In December last year, the state Consumer Affairs department (having a slogan Know Your Rights) had launched the e- dakhil portal to facilitate consumers from filing their complaints electronically from any part of the globe. The Consumer Affairs department has also introduced a unique, easy and hassle-free mechanism of resolving consumer disputes through mediation, which is available free-of-cost. The department has set up 21 consumer commission specific Consumer Assistance Bureau (CAB) with a mission to provide legal assistance to aggrieved consumers in filing and maintaining consumer complaints with statutory commission.