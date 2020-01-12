Consumer Affairs dept, IDA organise oral healthcare camp

Kolkata: State Consumer Affairs department with the help of Indian Dental Association's (IDA) Bengal chapter organised a mega oral health checkup camp in the city to spread awareness about oral hygiene and also to provide treatment to the patients suffering from various oral ailments.



The alumni association of R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital and the department of pedodontics & preventive dentistry also played an important role in organising the programme.

The health check-up camp was conducted at Desbandhu Ladies Park. Around 2,500 children were given free oral screening along with demonstrations of oral hygiene maintenance techniques.

Sadhan Pande, the minister in charge of the Consumer Affairs department inaugurated the programme in presence of Dr Tapan Kr Giri, principal of R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, Dr Raju Biswas, secretary of IDA's Bengal chapter. Distinguished doctors — Dr Subhra Nandy, Dr Mousum Mondal, Dr Asit Kr Pal, Dr Tirthankar Debnath, Dr Subir Sarkar, Dr Basudev Mahato and others also took part at the camp. Hundreds of people joined the free oral hygiene awareness camp.

Dr Raju Biswas, secretary of Bengal chapter of the IDA said: "We are thankful to the government of Bengal for giving us the opportunity to hold oral camp of such magnitude. Hope this collaboration will benefit future generations in maintaining oral hygiene."

Dr Mousum Mondal, secretary, Kolkata and the suburban branch of IDA said: "The camp has witnessed a huge number of people coming to the programme and undergoing health checkup. People are gradually becoming conscious about the various oral ailments. This type of programme is of paramount importance as it spreads awareness on how to stay fit. We are also thankful to our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without whom this mega event wouldn't have been possible."