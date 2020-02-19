Construction work stops at Hosiery Park in Liluah

Kolkata: The construction work at the Hosiery Park at Liluah was halted after the workers of a supplier whose contract has been terminated blocked the gate.



It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the administrative review meeting had repeatedly asked the administration to take stern action against the syndicate raj.

Trouble began early on Wednesday morning when the officials at the Hosiery Park site refused to allow trucks containing building materials supplied by one Indrajit Singh to enter the place.

A heated exchange took place between the authorities and the workers who later staged a sit-in demonstration. This prevented the entry of other trucks.

The Hosiery Park officials said that the authorities had decided to terminate the contract of Singh after it was found that he was supplying poor quality materials. The authorities have entrusted Asit Gayen with the job. The problem over the supply of construction materials took place at the site some months ago and the matter, at the time, was resolved following the intervention of Rajib Banerjee, local Trinamool Congress MLA and the state Forest minister.

Local people alleged that Gayen was involved in the murder of social worker Tapan Dutta. However, he was acquitted from the charges by court.