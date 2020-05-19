Construction work starts in New Town following lockdown norms

Kolkata: As the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed to resume construction work with proper maintenance of lockdown protocol, builders have started construction activities in New Town area following the norms at the sites.



New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will not allow any outside labour to work at the construction sites. Only those staying at the sites will be allowed to work.

The builders have expressed relief after construction has resumed after two months. The delay will enhance the estimated cost, as they said. But the builders will have to seek permission from NKDA and give an undertaking.

Construction at 3/4 big sites including a private star hotel has started on Monday. NKDA officials oversaw the arrangements. The construction workers who stay in the sites were allowed to work with wearing masks and gloves and maintaining physical distancing. Work at the second campus of St. Xavier's University also resumed on Monday.

It was learned that NKDA will start repairing and maintaining the roads shortly before the monsoon, which generally enters Bengal in the second week of June.