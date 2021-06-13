'Construction of Tala Bridge expected to meet Feb '22 deadline'

Kolkata: The state government is hopeful of meeting the February 2022 deadline for completion of the construction of Tala Bridge in North Kolkata. Atin Ghosh, MLA from Cossipore–Belgachia under whose constituency the Tala Bridge falls inspected the progress of work of the bridge along with senior officials of state Public Works Department on Saturday.



The dismantling work of the 57-year-old Tala Bridge had began in February 2020 after RITES and most importantly Bridge and Construction expert V K Raina had recommended that the condition of the bridge was beyond repair and should be pulled down.

Inspite of the pandemic, work for construction of the bridge has progressed well. The work for laying the bridge's foundation is over at the four viaducts—Shyambazar end, Chitpur end, Dunlop and also at the Railways overbridge portion. The sub-structure building work has also been completed in the three viaducts and some work is left at the main railway overbridge portion. The work for superstructure is presently going in full swing," said a senior official of the PWD department.

Ghosh expressed satisfaction at the progress and said that at present pace, Tala Bridge is expected to meet the February 2022 deadline.