Construction of Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies to start soon

KOLKATA: Work at the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research in New Town is likely to commence from July 8 which is the birthday of former Chief Minister.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allotted 5 acres of land on which the proposed centre will come up.

A trust had approached Banerjee for the land. The centre will be situated close to the second campus of High Court. Rabin Deb, former CPI(M) MLA is the secretary of the trust.CPI(M) leaders are finalising the building plan following which construction work will begin.

It is learnt that the proposed building will house an auditorium, library and a hall where the Left movement in India will be exhibited. There will be a guest house for the leaders visiting Kolkata from the districts and other states. CPI(M) leaders had planted saplings on the land on July 8, 2021.

The library will help students and scholars carrying out research on the Left movement in India.