Kolkata: The construction of boundary wall around Pous Mela park is illegal as it had given undertaking to set up fencing before the National Green Tribunal, said Subhas Dutta, environmentalist.



He said the holes that have been made on the ground clearly indicate that the Visva Bharati (VB) authorities were planning to set up boundary wall. "Had they planned to install fencing that the sizes of the holes would have been much smaller," he said adding, "The construction of boundary wall along the Pous Mela ground or anywhere under the varsity authorities is illegal as affects the landscape of Birbhum and flouts the biodiversity."

Criticizing the VB authorities allegation that unsocial activities were being carried out on Pous Mela ground, Dutta asked why the authorities had not lodged any FIR with the police in the matter. He said the adamant attitude of the Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has vitiated the academic and local environment of Visva Bharati.

He said he would write a letter requesting the state government to take initiative to organise the Pous Mela and Basanta Utsav as local sentiment is involved. It may be mentioned that following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Birbhum district administration had made every arrangement to organise Basanta Utsav in 2020.

However, the varsity authorities cancelled the programme at the last minute.