Construction activities limp back to normalcy

Kolkata: The construction sector in Kolkata is slowly limping back to normalcy with the Municipal Building Committee (MBC) clearing plans for new constructions in its recent meeting.



The MBC held its meeting on July 30 where plans for several buildings were discussed, scrutinised and passed. MBC deals with plans that are related to commercial buildings, those that will come up on 500 square meter of land and above and where the owners of old buildings and their tenants have agreed to develop the property with proper rehabilitation of the later.

The KMC also gives relaxation to the Floor Area ratio (FAR) to the owners in such cases. Besides the senior officials of the KMC's Building department, representatives of the state Fire and Emergency Services department and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) along with representatives of the architects are present at the meeting of Municipal Building Committee. The next meeting of the MBC will be held on August 6.

Though the senior officials did not specify how many plans had been cleared at the July 30 meeting he said the response from the builders to restart construction in the city is quite high. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had allowed the construction sector to go ahead with their projects in early May after maintaining physical distancing.Activities are on to complete the unfinished projects. The masons most of whom stay in Malda and Murshidabad and most of them engaged in finishing the floors stay in Bihar and Utter Pradesh.

The KMC is keeping an eye on the site to ensure that the containers that used to store water are cleared once in a week and there is no accumulation of water on the floors as a part of the anti-larvae drive.