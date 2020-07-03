Constable shoots self dead at Writers' Buildings

Kolkata: A police constable reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle on Friday afternoon at Gate number 6 of the Writers' Buildings. The deceased policeman was from the 5th Battalion of Kolkata Armed Police and was deployed as a sentry there.



On Friday, at around 2:30 pm during the change of shift, Karak took over as the sentry at the gate number 6. Around 3:35 pm, employees and other police personnel were shocked to hear a gunshot. It was found that Karak was sitting on the chair with bullet injury.

He was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, senior police officials including Deputy Commissioner of Central Division, Neelakantam Sudheer Kumar reached the spot. During probe, it was found that the bullet pierced Karak's throat and went out crushing the skull and got stuck on the ceiling. Also, it was found that the safety lock of the rifle was opened. Investigating officials came to know that Karak was under medication due to psychological issues. Further probe is on.