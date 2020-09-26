Constable held for duping woman

Kolkata: A Kolkata Police Constable and his son were arrested on Thursday at Khandaghosh in East Burdwan for allegedly duping a job seeker by promising a job in the police department. According to sources, a woman from Palashan village at Raina in East Burdwan lodged a complaint against Bilaschandra Dutta, Constable of Hare Street police station and his son Sovraj Dutta for allegedly duping her. She alleged that they run a training institute for job seekers in Khandaghosh where she took admission against Rs 30 thousand. While pursuing the course, Bilaschandra offered her job in police.

They reportedly took her certificates promising the job. After several months after handing over her certificates when she was not given a job, the woman wanted her certificates back. It is alleged that the accused father and son claimed Rs five lakh to return her certificates.