Constable dies of COVID

Kolkata: A constable of Garfa police station who was admitted at a city hospital suspecting COVID affected died on Monday.



According to sources, few days ago the constable was admitted at M R Bangur hospital with respiratory trouble. As he had symptoms of COVID, he was sent to quarantine after treatment. On Sunday the constable again fell ill following which he was again admitted to M R Bangur hospital. On the same day his swab sample was sent for COVID test.

On Monday morning the constable died before the report of COVID test arrived. As soon as the information of his death came to light, several police personnel started showing agitation in front of the police station. It is alleged that several chairs and tables were ransacked.

On receiving the information of agitation, Deputy Commissioner of South Suburban Division, Pradeep Kumar Yadav went to Garfa police station and talked with the police personnel. In the evening Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Headquarters, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said, "the report has come and found that the constable was not COVID affected. No major problem had cropped up in the police station. Divisional Deputy Commissioner went there and talked with the police personnel." He further informed that till Tuesday 56 Kolkata Police personnel have been tested positive out of which 29 have been released after being cured.