Constable among five held for involvement in fraud case

Kolkata: A constable of Kolkata Police has been arrested for his involvement in duping a man during November last year.



According to police, on the evening of November 12, the complainant identified as Sheikh Hasibul Ali, an employee of a jewellery shop in Chitpore, was going to Bowbazar on his bike with 300 grams of gold.

When he reached the crossing of Seven Tanks and Northern Avenue, two men on a bike blocked his way. They claimed themselves to be Income Tax officials and asked Ali about what he was carrying.

Seeing police sticker pasted on the bike, Ali told them about the gold. Immediately, the duo asked for documents for the same which Ali failed to provide.

Following that, the duo took the bag containing the gold and asked Ali to come along with another man on his bike. They took him to Dakshineswar area and claimed Rs 2 lakh to settle the matter.

When Ali told them that he has to arrange the money, the accused persons gave him a mobile number and asked him to call there after arranging the money.

When Ali understood that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint. During a subsequent probe police arrested four persons, identified as Santanu Karar, Chandan Kumar Routh and Manojit Mondal of Howrah and Sheikh Yasir Akram of East Burdwan.

During interrogation, the accused persons tried to convince police that they had got information about the gold by overhearing someone, but the cops found ambiguities in their statement.

During continuous interrogation, at last they told the investigating officers that a Kolkata Police official identified as Pronay Roy had asked them to do so. However, they were unaware of which unit or police station he was posted in.

Following this, officials started looking for Roy in the ranks of Kolkata Police. Finally on Friday, cops came to know that Roy is a constable and posted in the dog squad at present. He was subsequently arrested.