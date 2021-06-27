Consignment of illegal drugs seized

Darjeeling: On World anti-drugs day the Shasastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two persons and recovered a huge consignment of illegal drugs from near Bagdogra in Siliguri.

Based on a tip off the Shasastra Seema Bal personnel of the 8th Batallion of the SSB, apprehended a vehicle (WB-77-8847) at the Panighata More, Bagdogra on Saturday.

Thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 1kg 60g of opium; 360 Yaba tablets and 860 g of brown sugar.

Two persons were arrested from the vehicle.

The arrested include Manoj Acharjee of Naxalbari and Aaladin Indoyar of Belgachi, Naxalbari, stated an Shasastra Seema Bal officer. The vehicle has also been seized.

Later the apprehended persons including the seized items were handed over to the police at the Bagdogra police station.