'Consensual sexual relation with minor also amounts to rape'

kolkata: On a day when police arrested another youth in connection with the Hanskhali minor girl's rape case on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra said having a sexual relationship with a minor even with her consent amounts to rape as per the Law.



Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered CBI probe in the Hanskhali rape case.

The state police have been directed to hand over all the investigation documents related to the case to the CBI immediately. A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj, directed the CBI to submit the progress report of the investigation on May 2. Advocate Anindya Sundar Das had filed a PIL seeking demanding CBI inquiry in Hashkhali rape and murder case of a minor.

Moitra met the parents of the girl on Tuesday. According to sources, early on Tuesday police picked up Pravakar Poddar, a friend of Sohel Goali who was arrested on Monday. Police claimed that Poddar was also present at the birthday party on April 4 evening.

After arresting Sohel, cops had detained Poddar and another youth. During interrogation, cops found discrepancies in his statement and later arrested Poddar. Investigating officers came to know that a woman and two youths accompanied the girl to her house after she was sexually tortured and assaulted.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Moitra visited the girl's parents and assured of all necessary assistance and help. Moitra also said the state government had adopted zero tolerance policy for the culprits in such cases. She said: "Police are investigating the case. Already two including the prime accused have been arrested. Police will find out, who had threatened the family members of the girl."

After visiting the girl's house, Moitra went to the crematorium as well where the girl's body was allegedly cremated without a death certificate. Police are yet to question the employees of the crematorium to find out who had been to the spot to cremate the girl's body. Cops also questioned the doctor, who was approached by the girl's parents late on April 4 night.