Connectivity issue: Special leave petition filed in SC against HC judge's order

KOLKATA: Days after Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya criticised Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and the court administration of Calcutta High Court for their 'whimsical modus operandi,' the Calcutta High Court administration filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging Bhattacharyya's July 19 order over connectivity issues during virtual hearing of cases.



Bhattacharyya had also expressed reservations over assignment of matters to judges by the Acting Chief Justice. Calcutta High Court Bar Library Club secretary Pramit Ray on Monday said senior judges informed the three bars representing advocates during a meeting that an SLP was filed in the apex court challenging the order and so discussions on the issue of assignment of matters to judges will have to wait till its outcome.

Justices I P Mukerji, Soumen Sen, Subrata Talukdar, Tapabrata Chakraborty and Shivakant Prasad were the judges who met the representatives of the three bars, in which issues such as physical presence of lawyers along with submissions in the virtual mode and extension of timing of the High Court were discussed, Calcutta High Court Bar Association secretary Dhiraj Trivedi said.

Justice Bhattacharyya had directed the High Court's central project coordinator to show cause in writing as to why proceedings should not be drawn up against the High Court Administration, including the registrar general and the central project coordinator, in particular, for criminal contempt of court due to continuous interference in virtual hearings in each and every matter.

The reply to the show-cause notice was filed on the same day, as directed. Meanwhile, lawyers on Monday conducted a meeting to boycott decisions of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal.

"The meeting (after making requisition to the lawyers) was in connection with several issues including problems faced by lawyers during virtual hearing. Tomorrow we will conduct another meeting and finally decide whether we will boycott the decision given by the Acting Chief Justice," said Ansar Mandal, Additional Government Pleader, Calcutta High Court, referring to the Narada case.