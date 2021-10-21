Congress trying to emulate us, says TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday slammed the Congress over its decision to field 40 per cent women candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and hoped that the move to emulate the ruling party in West Bengal is not mere tokenism.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Tuesday announced that the party will give 40 per cent tickets to women, who constitute roughly half of the electorate, for the UP Assembly polls.

All India Trinamool Congress tweeted: "Under the visionary leadership of @MamataOfficial, AITC has shown the way to ensure increased

participation of women in politics,

in this country. We're the first party to give 40% seats to women in LS elections!"

It further added: "Amid such dire times, @INCIndia is understandably trying to emulate and one can only hope that this is genuine and not tokenism. If they are to be taken seriously, they must give 40% seats to women in states other than UP as well."

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had said the Opposition alliance would be set up after taking Congress into consideration. But the party will have to launch programmes seriously and cannot shed its responsibility through tweets alone.

Trinamool Congress in its mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' expressed its willingness to form an alliance with Congress.

The TMC mouthpiece had

also recently claimed that its supremo and the Bengal Chief Minister, and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,

has emerged as the face of the Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be recalled that Banerjee had floated her party in 1998 after she realised that Congress would never launch any movement seriously to dislodge the CPI(M) in Bengal.

Within a short span of time, Trinamool became the face of Opposition in Bengal.

Similarly, the party has become an important opposition against the BJP. From the ban of high-value currency notes to the Disinvestment and Asset Monetisation Policy, the TMC has played a leading role in criticising the BJP-led Centre.

Banerjee had taken a leading role in bringing the Opposition parties closer and a meeting was held at the Brigade Parade Ground in which representatives of all the Opposition parties took part before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the bond did not see its logical conclusion due to the vested interests of a few.

Banerjee has said over and again that leaving aside self-interests, all the Opposition parties should unite to oust BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.