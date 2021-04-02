Cong nominee may fight polls on TMC ticket in Murarai

Kolkata: In a dramatic twist, Dr Mosaraf Hossain, Congress candidate from Murarai in Birbhum is likely to contest the ensuing Assembly election on Trinamool Congress' ticket.



Hossain, a well-known pediatrician, is the son of former Congress leader Motahar Hossain, who was a minister in Siddhartha Shankar Ray's cabinet.

Hossain said he had applied for leave in the state Health department. On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee had called him, offering him to contest the polls on TMC tricket.

"When she (Banerjee) called me, I could not turn down her request. I have applied for fresh leave in the Health department," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress workers had already painted graffiti in his name.

When contacted, TMC president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondol said: "The party's nominee Abdur Rahaman was suffering from Covid-19 and so it had become necessary to get a fresh candidate for the seat."

However, the party has not taken any final decision in the matter yet.

Congress leaders said it was just a rumour and Hossain would contest as a candidate of Sanjukta Morcha. The election on the Assembly seat will be held on April 29.