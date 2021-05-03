Cong, Left fail to open accounts

KOLKATA: Both Congress and the Left will not have a single member left in the state Assembly as per the results of the polls till the time of filing of the report.



Both parties have failed to take leads in any of the seats. But their alliance partner, Indian Secular Front (ISF) was leading in a seat in South 24-Parganas.

Left, which has no Lok Sabha MP from Bengal, will also not have any MLA in the state Assembly. Similarly, the Congress — for the first time — will not have any MLA in the state Assembly and only two MPs from Bengal in the Lok Sabha. Congress lost its base in Malda and Murshidabad and Abul Mannan, veteran party leader, lost from Champdani in Hooghly. Three Left candidates, including a Politburo member lost. Left leaders Sujan Chakraborty, Tanmay Bhattacharya and Mohammad Selim were defeated.

The result clearly indicates that there has been a divide in the Left Front and majority of the voters had cast their franchise in favour of Trinamool.