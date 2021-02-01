Cong leader from Murshidabad joins Trinamool

Kolkata: Ranjan Bhattacharya, a popular leader from Murshidabad, returned to Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with his supporters on Sunday afternoon.



Bhattacharya, an active TMC leader, had joined Congress under the influence of Somen Mitra, the former PCC president.

Veteran TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee welcomed Bhattacharya and his supporters to TMC at Trinamool Bhavan. State minister for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, was also present at the

function.

After coming back to TMC, Bhattacharya said: "There had been some misunderstanding with Trinamool leadership which had forced me to leave the party. I will like to take part in the all round development carried out by Mamata Banerjee across the state."