Cong leader Debabrata Basu passes away

KOLKATA: Debabrata Basu (Benu), vice-president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee died in private hospital on Saturday night.



He was 80-year-old and suffering from age related ailments for the past few years.Debrata, popularly known as 'Benu da', joined Congress as a Chhatra Parishad worker. He was the general secretary of WBPCC for many years.Bidhan Bhavan was his second home but he could not come to PCC office due to ill health. He had very cordial relation with the journalists. He never left Congress and had remained loyal to the party till his death.

Condoling his death Adhir Chowdhury, WBPCC president, said that he was a loyal party worker. His demise will create a void in PCC.