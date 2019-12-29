Cong, CPI(M) hold separate rallies against CAA & NRC

Kolkata: Congress and CPI(M) held two separate rallies in the city on Sunday, demanding withdrawal of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



CPI(M) took out a rally from Kankinara Rathtala More to Shyamnagar Waverly Jute Mill, while Mohammad Selim, former MP and politburo member, led the rally.

Nepaldeb Bhattacharya, state CITU president and Gargi Chatterjee, state CITU general secretary, also took part in the march. The party has also called an all-India strike, demanding withdrawal of CAA among other things.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Congress and CPI(M) had taken out a joint rally demanding withdrawal of CAA.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress supporters took out a rally with similar demands on Sunday. The Youth Congress leaders alleged that in the name of CAA, BJP is trying to create divide between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Youth Congress will launch a series of programmes in January, 2020 against NRC and CAA.