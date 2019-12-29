Cong, CPI(M) hold separate rallies against CAA & NRC
Kolkata: Congress and CPI(M) held two separate rallies in the city on Sunday, demanding withdrawal of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
CPI(M) took out a rally from Kankinara Rathtala More to Shyamnagar Waverly Jute Mill, while Mohammad Selim, former MP and politburo member, led the rally.
Nepaldeb Bhattacharya, state CITU president and Gargi Chatterjee, state CITU general secretary, also took part in the march. The party has also called an all-India strike, demanding withdrawal of CAA among other things.
It may be recalled that a few days ago, Congress and CPI(M) had taken out a joint rally demanding withdrawal of CAA.
Meanwhile, Youth Congress supporters took out a rally with similar demands on Sunday. The Youth Congress leaders alleged that in the name of CAA, BJP is trying to create divide between the Hindu and Muslim communities.
Youth Congress will launch a series of programmes in January, 2020 against NRC and CAA.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Hemant Soren becomes 11th J'khand CM29 Dec 2019 6:33 PM GMT
Priyanka visits family of another jailed activist29 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
BJP split over Meerut SP's 'go to Pak' comment29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
PM says youth hate disorder, anarchy29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT