Cong councillor's death: Prime accused in cop net; paid Rs 5L to kill his brother

Kolkata: In a breakthrough related to the murder of Jhalda Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) arrested the prime accused Naren Kandu, elder brother of slain councillor for his alleged involvement in the crime. Md Asik Khan who was one of the masterminds in the incident has also been arrested by the police.

According to police sources, the prime accused Naren engaged contact killer Asik against Rs 5 lakh. Both of them hatched the heinous plot to carry out the crime

Police have so far arrested four people in this connection. On Friday, SIT had arrested one Kalebar Singh, a resident of the same village where the deceased used to live. Singh was arrested from Bokaro in Jharkhand. After interrogating Singh police came to know about the involvement of Naren in the incident. Senior officers of the SIT interrogated Naren throughout the day on Saturday and received major clues in connection with the murder. Singh who was engaged to execute the crime is a resident of Bihar.

It may be mentioned here that the incident was given political colour after the opposition party leaders alleged the possible involvement of local TMC leaders. Various opposition party leaders created much furore and sniffed a political angle in the incident.