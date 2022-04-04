'Cong councillor killed over family dispute'

kolkata: The police on Sunday informed that Jhalda Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was murdered by his brother Naren Kandu over a family dispute.



S. Selvamurugan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Purulia said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that Naren had given Rs 7 lakh to Md Asik Khan to kill his brother.

Later Asik contacted Kalebar Singh who was arrested a few days ago from Bokaro in Jharkhand. Police also claimed that a few members of Kalebar's gang are also involved in the murder.

A massive manhunt is on to nab the others.

Police came to know about Naren's involvement after interrogating Kalebar.

Tapan was shot dead on March 13 while he was walking along the Jhalda-Baghmundi road near Gokulnagar by three miscreants. The miscreants shot Tapan thrice and fled.

One bullet hit Tapan on his head and two bullets hit his body.

Tapan was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi where he succumbed to his injuries later.

It may be mentioned here that the incident was given political colour after the opposition party leaders alleged the possible involvement of local TMC leaders. Various opposition party leaders created much furore and sniffed a political angle in the incident.