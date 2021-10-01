Cong candidate attacks TMC worker's house

Kolkata: House of a Trinamool worker was allegedly attacked by the Congress workers at Samsherganj in Murshidabad late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, late on Wednesday night a group of people allegedly led by the Congress candidate for Samsherganj bypoll Zaidur Rahman attacked the house of a TMC worker at Ghanashyampur.

It is also alleged that another Congress leader Biplab Haque was present at the spot when the house was attacked. On Thursday Rahman claimed that he went to the spot in order to control a tense situation which cropped up due to a certain issue. Rahman, on Thursday, was reportedly asked by the police to stay at the police station premises till the by-election was over. Police have obtained surveillance camera footages where the accused persons are seen in front of the Trinamool Congress worker's house.