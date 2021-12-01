'Conduct theory tests for Class XII by Dec 31'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday issued a notification directing all schools affiliated under it to conduct test examinations for class XII students in theoretical subjects by December 31.

Schools have been given the liberty to hold examinations as per their own schedule. The examination for the theoretical subjects will be of 50 marks, as per the directions. The schools have been further asked to keep results and subject wise marks of the test examination in their own safe custody for the time being. The Council may ask for the results from the schools in due course.