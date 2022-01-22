Conduct noise pollution survey: NGT to PCBs

Kolkata: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Eastern bench, has asked both Central and state Pollution Control Board (PCB) to conduct a joint survey on sound pollution levels in Kolkata.



On Thursday, NGT Eastern bench comprising judicial member Justice B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta asked the PCBs along with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report about the action taken against the offenders as well. Both the survey and action taken report must be submitted before the tribunal by February 23.

Though the air pollution level in Kolkata has reduced in the past two years due to the complete lockdown imposed for several months along with a few restrictions imposed due to the pandemic situation, the scenario of sound pollution level has not changed.

The sound pollution level in residential areas during day time is 55 decibels and 45 decibels at night. In commercial areas, the day time sound pollution level is 65 decibels while at night the permitted level is 55 decibels.

Justice Sthalekar also remarked on the motorcycle racing menace and the racket they created at night along with honking and waking up people from sleep and spreading terror.

Petitioner Subhas Dutta alleged that the norms are being violated everyday as drivers do not obey the silence zone rules and a section of people do not adhere to the ban on loudspeakers.