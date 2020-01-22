Condition of P K Banerjee, Sankha Ghosh now stable

Kolkata: Renowned Indian Footballer P K Banerjee and noted poet Shankha Ghosh, who were admitted to two separate hospitals in the city, are stated to be in stable condition.



Banerjee, aged around 83 years, was admitted to a hospital after he was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's disease and dementia.

He underwent investigation and is being treated at the hospital by a team of doctors headed by Dr L N Tripathy, along with Dr Sunandan Basu, Dr Kaushik Sen, senior neurologist and Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Director, Internal Medicine & Critical Care.

A multi-disciplinary medical board was formed to review his conditions and progress. The board has subsequently discussed in detail and reviewed his present condition. The patient has been responding to the treatment, hospital authorities said in a press statement.

Meanwhile poet Shankha Ghosh, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mukundapur on Tuesday with lower respiratory tract infection, is in a stable condition.

His supervising physician, internal medicine and geriatric medicine specialist Dr C K Maity, said Ghosh has been suffering from old age-related ailments and it will take him around two to three weeks to recover.

"We got him admitted to the hospital so that he can undergo the necessary tests and we can plan his proper medical management. In the last 24 hours he has responded well to our treatment and his parameters have improved to a great extent," Dr Maity said.