Condition of Hossian improves, SIT team visits blast site

Kolkata: Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday visited the blast spot at Nimtita railway station that critically injured minister of state for Labour department, Jakir Hossain and several others.



According to sources, the Inspector General (IG) of the Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) and Superintendent of Police (SP), Jangipur, Y Raghuvamshi supervised the investigation on Friday. Since morning, experts from State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) collected pieces of the explosive components from the area surrounding the spot. The experts have also spotted a mild crater at the blast spot. Sources informed that while the samples are being examined, the Special Task Force (STF) is trying to find out whether any terror link is behind the blast or not. It was also stated that the blast was a handiwork of experts.

Meanwhile, the six member medical board formed by the SSKM authorities for the treatment of the minister held a meeting on Friday and found that his health condition improved from what had been earlier. Fifteen others who were also admitted at the Trauma Care Centre are also stated to be stable now. The medical board will take the decision where the second phase of reconstruction would be carried on his left foot ankle which was partially blown off due to impact of the blast.

Hossain has already undergone nerve grafting.