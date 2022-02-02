Computerised Rly reservation offices to stay shut in Kol & Howrah on 2nd half of Feb 5

kolkata: Eastern Railway has decided to keep computerised reservation offices shut in Kolkata and Howrah area in the second half on Saturday on account of Saraswati Puja.



"All computerised Reservation offices over Kolkata and Howrah areas will function in the first shift only from 8.00 hours to 14.00 hours on February 5, 2022 and remain closed in the second shift from 14:00 hours to 20:00 hours on the occasion of Saraswati Puja," said an official of Eastern Railway.

However, current booking counters at Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata Terminals will function as usual.

The official reiterated that for one more Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) of Sealdah Division has been started at Magrahat station.

Both reserved and unreserved ticketing facilities are available at the YTSK.

The Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) will remain open for longer working hours - 08:00 to 22:00 hours on weekdays and 08:00 to 20:00 hours on Sundays for both UTS and PRS Tickets.

A nominal charge of Rs 30 for general second class and sleeper class tickets and Rs 40 for all other higher classes will be levied per passenger to avail the standout services.