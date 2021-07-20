Computer training centre opens for girls

KOLKATA: Debashis Sen, chairman of Housing infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), opened a centre where girls living in a village off New Town will be provided computer training.



Four desktop computers with internet connection were donated by an NGO. A local youth has been roped in as the trainer.

The centre has come up at Chhapna, Patharghata. Earlier, handicraft items, dresses etc were being made by village girls as part of the training.

For the villages neighbouring New Town, Hidco has been extending help in infrastructure improvement in terms of roads, bridges, playgrounds, parks, street lights, drainage etc in a modest way over the years.

Sen said he had requested the NGOs who work at distant rural villages (like Sandeshkhali ), to do some work in the areas neighbouring New Town.