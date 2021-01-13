Composition of 4-member SC committee shatters all delusions of justice for farmers: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday opined that the composition of four-member Supreme Court committee "shatters all delusions of justice for farmers" as its members are in favour of the farm laws.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday tweeted: "Composition of 4 member SC committee shatters all delusions of justice for farmers. Do check out each member's record —talk about systemic bias! @LiveLawIndia @barandbench."

The apex court has formed the committee comprising agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi—Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat to give a report to the Court on the

farm Laws.

"My contemptuous take: A not-so-smart way to gain 2 months, get farmers back home, get govt out of the corner and then ultimately committee report says go ahead! By then all momentum lost," Moitra stated in another tweet.

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress had been continuously raising voice against the three farms Bills since its inception. Even the state government would also pass a resolution at the state Assembly against the farm Laws considering that it is taking away the rights of farmers and handing it over to monopolists.