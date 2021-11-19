Complete pending cases of electricity connections across Bengal at earliest: CM

Howrah: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday has directed to complete the pending cases of ensuring electricity connections at the earliest across the state.

While taking the administrative review meeting in Howrah, Banerjee enquired about the number of cases in which electricity connections are yet to be provided.

She also proposed a state wide assessment to identify the total number of pending cases of ensuring electricity connections so that the work can be completed at the earliest.

Subsequently she was informed by the Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) Santanu Basu that there are around 70,000 such cases and it would come down to 50,000 within a short period of time. Banerjee then asked Basu to take necessary steps so that all 70,000 pending cases can be solved at the earliest.

Basu also informed the Chief Minister that 214 low voltage zones were identified in Howrah in 2016. Now, no more such zones exist with necessary steps taken to resolve the menace of low voltage. At the same time 11 sub stations have been set up and 20 more have been upgraded in the district.

He further stated that a 132 kW substation has also been set up by WBSETCL at Kona that will benefit the people in south Howrah and the transmission to start within the next two months.