Complete lockdown in Bengal today

Kolkata: Necessary arrangements have been made across the state to ensure shutdown on Saturday — the second day of complete lockdown in the month of August.



The state government has decided to impose complete statewide lockdown on seven days in August. After Wednesday, the remaining six days of complete lockdown will be August 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31. There was a complete lockdown on three days in the month of July, namely July 23, 25 and 29.

The decision to impose statewide complete lockdown on seven days was taken to stem the spike in the number of Covid cases. This comes when 2,912 people tested positive on Friday and the diseased claimed 52 lives in the past 24 hours.

Policemen will be on duty at different strategic locations to keep a tab whether any vehicle is plying without any valid reason. Like all the other previous days of complete lockdown, the cops will be using drones to maintain a strict vigil in the lanes and bylanes. No transport facilities will be available on Saturday. No vehicles apart from those for essential services will be allowed to operate. People coming out of their houses for any essential purpose will have to show valid documents in support of their cause at the naka-checking points. Stringent measures will be taken if anyone is found moving out of their houses without any concrete reason.

All offices will remain closed and there will be no train and flight services as well. Relaxations have been given to all essential services and intrastate and interstate movement of goods.

Meanwhile, a day ahead of the second complete lockdown of the month, the state police issued the order of promoting 78 Sub-Inspectors to the post of Inspector. At the same time, most of them have also been given new postings.