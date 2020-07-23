Complete lockdown imposed in Barasat for seven days

Kolkata: In an attempt to flatten the Covid curve, the Barasat Municipality on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown in all its 35 wards for seven days from Saturday.



The decision has been taken in an all party meeting held at the municipality on Wednesday.

The municipality administrator Sunil Mukherjee said that during the previous lockdown many people in Barasat were found to be flouting norms.

People were found walking along the streets and joining social gatherings without wearing masks. Even the physical distancing norms were not properly maintained by a section of people. As a result the infection rate in Barasat has increased.

Considering various aspects it has been decided that a stricter lockdown would be maintained in all the 35 wards under the municipal areas for seven days from Saturday.

No vehicles would be allowed to ply except those passing through the national highway, said Mukherjee.

He also added that teams are being formed comprising police personnel and municipality workers would carry out surveillance.

There will be no bus services from Barasat for the seven days following which the civic body officials will sit and analyze the data to ascertain if the infection curve has gone down.

It will then be decided if they would go for lockdown for some more days. Mukherjee also said that a rigorous campaign would be conducted throughout the municipal areas to spread awareness about wearing masks and social distancing.

Attempts have been made to open 24x7 information centers in various wards to disseminate information among the

people.

A Safe Home was inaugurated at Barasat Stadium having a capacity of 30 beds. It would be made operational from Thursday.

The civic body would try to increase the bed capacity.