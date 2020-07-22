Complete lockdown extended in Siliguri Municipal Corporation area

Darjeeling: The complete lockdown in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area has been extended till July 29.



This was announced by Minister Gautam Deb after following a meeting of the Darjeeling District Covid-19 Task Force on Tuesday.

New containment zones have also been added to the existing list in Siliguri and the outskirts. The new containment zones include Kalamjot, Salbari, Sukna and some areas under Atharokhai Gram Panchayat. "The semi ICU beds of both the Siliguri district hospital and the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital will be increased. Two new safe homes with 150 bed capacity each will come up in Siliguri and Matigara" stated Deb. Three new swab collection kiosks are coming up in the SMC area. Two new ambulances are also being provided to the SMC."I will hold talks with the District Magistrate Jalpaiguri so that more Safe Houses can be opened in Jalpaiguri. Areas contiguous to Dabgram 1 and Dabgram 2 in Jalpaiguri should also be under total lockdown" stated the Minister.

The fruit and vegetable section of the Siliguri Regulated Market along with SJDA market at Champasari will open.

The Darjeeling District Magistrate will hold a separate meeting with the traders association to decide on the phase wise

opening of the Nayabazar wholesale market, added Minister

Deb.