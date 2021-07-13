Complete disbursement of financial aid under 'Duare Tran' by Friday

Kolkata: All concerned District Magistrates have been directed to complete the disbursement of financial assistance under 'Duare Tran' programme by Friday. The state government had launched the Duare Tran programme to ensure that not a single genuinely affected person gets left out from receiving the financial assistance of the state government.



Sources said Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a meeting with all concerned officers and district authorities on Monday. In the review meeting, the district authorities were also directed to look into the issues in which DBT has not become successful in one go due to technical issues.

The verification process ended on June 30 and the direct transfer of benefit started from July 1.

With such a robust task to attain completion when the state government has reached the doorstep of affected people to help them get financial assistance under the said programme, it is taking some more time to ensure that not a single genuinely affected person is left out.

Around 1.55 lakh applications to provide financial assistance under the Duare Tran scheme were approved. On the first day itself 5,000 beneficiaries had received the benefit directly in their bank accounts.