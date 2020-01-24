Complaints filed against Woodlands, KPC Medical College for using expired med

Kolkata: Dr Nirmal Maji, president of West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) said on Friday that a specific complaint has been lodged with them and also with the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission against Woodlands Hospital on Alipore Road and KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur, after they allegedly administered expired intravenous medicine on some women after they successfully delivered their babies. These women eventually died in the hospitals.



"The incidents have happened at Woodlands Hospital and KPC Medical College and Hospital in the city. It is shocking that a number of women who were admitted to separate hospitals in the city within a short span of time, died after being administered expired intravenous medicine. Interestingly, all of them had given birth to their babies and their health condition was absolutely normal post-operation", Dr Maji said.

"Their condition deteriorated later after the hospitals administered expired drugs on them. It is also suspected that a private agency supplied the drugs to all the private hospitals. Even the manufacturing and expiry dates of the medicines were not properly mentioned. The agency that had supplied the drugs is suspected to be fake," he added.

Dr Maji was speaking to the reporters at the sidelines of 'Kreta Suraksha Mela' at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday. He also said that more such incidents have occurred in some other private hospitals as well.

"Stern action would be taken against those who will be eventually found guilty," Dr Maji said. He added that after coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government had fixed accountability on the private hospitals and strengthened the consumer redressal system in the state. Those who are victims of medical negligence are now getting fast justice.

It may also be mentioned here that the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission was also set up in the state following the instruction of the Chief Minister. Its primary objective is to look into medical negligence issues at the private health establishments and pronounce judgment for the same.