Complaint of harassment lodged against BJP leader

Kolkata: The inner party clash within the BJP came out in the open after the women party activists of Noapara Gramin Mondal V brought the allegations of using abusive languages against the Mondal president Aloke Jana. A specific complaint has been registered in this regard at the local police station.

A woman member of the BJP alleged that after Jana became the president of the Mondal V, he started hurling abusive language on women activists.

In another incident, a BJP Youth Morcha leader Dipshankar Haldar has been accused of duping a job seeker of Rs 1 lakh. The incident occurred in Malda's Kaliachak. A specific complaint has been registered.