Complaint lodged against Sanskrit College & Univ teacher for molestation

kolkata: A third year student of The Sanskrit College & University (SC&U) was allegedly molested by a Sanskrit teacher in his flat at Dum Dum.



The victim in her complaint with Amherst Street police station alleged that she was called at the residence of the teacher on the pretext of guiding her for offline examination.

"We have received a letter of complaint on behalf of the victim from two students on the basis of which we are constituting an inquiry committee," Soma Bandyopadhyay, vice- chancellor of SCU said.

The incident took place on October 23. The matter came to light when the university reopened after the Puja holidays. Some 20 odd students staged protest demanding removal of the teacher.

According to the university sources, the online examination was held in August and when the incident happened , there was no notice of any offline examination.