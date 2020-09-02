Complaint lodged against pvt hospital

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged on Tuesday at Karaya police station against a private nursing home located near Park Circus 4 number bridge, for allegedly not informing about death of a Covid patient aged about 55 years.



According to sources, a person was admitted at the nursing home few days ago suffering from breathing problem who was tested Covid positive later.

On Monday the nursing home authority informed the patient's family that he has died.

The family members of the patient claimed that the person was kept on ventilation since Saturday despite he died. On Tuesday the family members of the patient refused to sign on the form to hand over the body to KMC for cremation.

Later they lodged a complaint following which the body was sent to NRS hospital for autopsy examination to ascertain the date and time of death. Police claimed that the complaint has been made regarding late information of the patient's death.