Complaint lodged against pvt hosp for denying admission

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged at the Belghoria police station on Sunday against four hospitals including a private nursing home in connection with the death of the 18-year-old youth, Subhrajit Chatterjee, of Ichhapur in North 24-Parganas.



On Sunday a case was initiated against the three hospitals and the nursing home on charges of death due to negligence. Police are contacting the state Health department for clarification on the norms to be followed related to admnission of the patients.

On the wee hours of Friday Chatterjee's parents rushed him to ESI Hospital in Kamarhati with severe breathing distress. It is alleged that the hospital authority denied admission following which he was taken to Midland nursing home in Kamarhati area. Family members of the youth claimed that the patient was kept unattended for several hours and later the nursing home informed that a rapid test confirmed that he had been affected with COVID -19 and also denied him

admission. Again the youth was taken to the ESI Hospital where they were again refused. Hospital authority allegedly told them that they could not treat COVID

patients. From there Chatterjee was rushed to Sagore Dutta Hospital but they failed to secure an admission.

State Health department also sought details about the alleged denial of treatment by some hospitals to the 18-year-old Ichhapur youth who died at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Friday night. Senior health officials at Swasthya Bhavan are looking into the

matter.