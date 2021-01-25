Complaint lodged against BJP leader for assaulting party man

Kolkata: An FIR was registered against BJP leader, Sandip Nandy, for allegedly assaulting another BJP leader in Burdwan on Thursday.



According to sources, Lakshmikanta Das, the convener of BJP's Refugee cell in East Burdwan was conducting a meeting inside a party office near DVC more on Thursday.

He alleged that all of a sudden Nandy, the Burdwan Sadar district president of BJP along with few others entered the party office and started assaulting the complainant. When two other persons with whom Das was conducting the meeting tried to stop Nandy, they were also beaten up

by the accused BJP leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, a group of saffron party workers gathered in front of the party office and shouted slogans demanding removal of the new entrants from the party. Das alleged that Nandy and his associates pelted stones at them from the roof of the office and also set some vehicles on fire without any provocation.

Nandy and his associates also allegedly locked Das and others up inside a room as well.

When the saffron party workers opposing Nandy retaliated, a clash broke out between the new and old party workers.

A large contingent of police force rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control while fire fighters doused the fire. Later, Das lodged a complaint with the Burdwan police against Nandy and his

associates.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Nandy was show-caused by the state vice-president of BJP, Pratap Bannerjee based on the instruction by the state president Dilip Ghosh in connection with the clash. Nandy has been asked to submit an explanation about the incident

within 7 days.