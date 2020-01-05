Complaint lodged against Anupam Hazra for manhandling youth in pub

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged against BJP leader Anupam Hazra for allegedly assaulting a youth and his girlfriend, at a pub located on Ho Chi Min Sarani late on Saturday night. However, Hazra has claimed through a Facebook video that the youth was drunk and was recording his video, taking pictures of him and sending those to someone without his permission. He was thus forced to leave the pub by Hazra's security guards.



On Saturday night, the youth had gone to the pub along with his girlfriend. While seated inside, the youth noticed Hazra who was sitting opposite to him and reportedly tried to take his picture.

"Upon seeing me take his picture, the BJP leader and his bodyguards started using abusive language and also assaulted me. When my girlfriend tried to save me, she was manhandled as well," the youth alleged.

Hazra also allegedly snatched his gold chain, broke his mobile phone and threatened the youth with dire consequences. Meanwhile, Hazra on Sunday posted a video on Facebook, where he claimed that the youth was drunk and could not even stand properly. Despite that, he allowed the youth to take a selfie with him. But later, his security personnel noticed that the youth was taking pictures and recording Hazra's video and was sending those to someone.

"When my security personnel confronted the youth, he misbehaved with them and used abusive language. Despite warning he kept on using unparliamentarily words. Thus, he was forced by my security personnel to leave the place. Today morning I came to know that a complaint was lodged against me. I will take legal action against him. I will teach him a lesson which he will never forget," said Hazra in the video he posted.

According to police, a case has been initiated against Hazra on charges of wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, theft, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, punishment for criminal intimidation and mischief causing damage.