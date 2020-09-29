Complaint lodged against Anupam Hazra for derogatory remarks against CM

Kolkata: The Refugee Cell of Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the police in Siliguri against Anupam Hazra, BJP national secretary for making derogatory remarks against Mamata Banerjee.



Hazra had said on Sunday that he would "hug" Mamata Banerjee if he is inflicted with

COVID-19. The complainants have sought police action against Hazra for making such a derogatory remark against the Chief Minister who is a woman. His statement has hurt the sentiment of millions of the people of the state and flouts the Indian Constitution.

On Sunday the former MP from Bolpur had said: "If someday I am found Covid positive I will go to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and hug her. She will understand the pain of those who have suffered the disease and have lost their near and dear ones during the

pandemic." People, in social media, condemned the statement of Hazra and said it was in sher bad taste. Political experts said it has become a culture in the BJP to use filthy language to criticize the opposition leaders. "Hazra's statement should be condemned by all and he should be cautioned by the BJP's central leadership because such a statement by the national secretary of an all India party was uncalled for," they maintained.

"Any responsible person should be more careful before making any statement," said Mukul Roy who was made a national vice-president during the reshuffles in the BJP's national committee in Delhi on Sunday.