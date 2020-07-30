Complaint filed against BJP MP Arjun Singh and his son

Kolkata: A complaint has been filed against BJP MP Arjun Singh and his son in connection to, allegedly, cheating and misappropriation of money.



According to police, on Tuesday night, Chairman of Bhatpara Municipality, Arun Banerjee lodged a complaint against Arjun along with his son Pawan Singh and few other relatives of the BJP MP for allegedly cheating and misappropriation of money.

Earlier his name had come up in the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam too.

It is alleged that during 2017, when Arjun was the Chairman of the Bhatpara Municipality, he intervened and issued a work order to a company styled as Infra Continental Engineering. The said company had also received around Rs 4.5 crore from the Bhatpara Municipality without doing any work.

Sources claimed that the irregularity came to light during the audit process this year. In the complaint it has been mentioned that Arjun had used his power as Chairman to give work order to the company which is owned jointly by Pawan and another of his relatives. Police have initiated a case and started probing the case.

This apart, police few days ago moved Barrackpore Court seeking a search warrant at Arjun's nephew Sanjit Singh's house in connection with Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam of Rs 12 crore. On July 17, a team from the Detective Department of Barrackpore City Police went to the residence of Arjun and Sanjit to conduct a search operation. It is alleged that Pawan and the CISF personnel as security personnel for Arjun, prevented the police from entering the house. The police were asked for a search warrant or an arrest warrant.