Complaint filed after nursery 'set' ablaze in Rajarhat, probe on

kolkata: A nursery in Rajarhat area was allegedly set on fire late on Wednesday night as the owner refused to give a donation of Rs 10000 for a local Kali Puja.



According to sources, on Thursday morning when workers of the nursery arrived at the spot in Rajarhat Nayabad area, they found the room was burnt and several plants were damaged by cutting those. Immediately the workers informed the owner Amit Sardar about the incident. The fire was doused locally by them.

Sardar suspect that his nursery was set on fire by the members of a Kali Puja committee in the locality as he did not pay donation for the Puja as per their demand.

Sardar is running the nursery for the past five years and reportedly used to give Rs 1000 every year as donation for Puja. This year, the Puja committee member reportedly demanded Rs 10000 which Sardar denied. However, later he gave Rs 2000 as the donation.

A complaint was lodged at the Rajarhat police station. A probe has been started by the police based on the complaint.