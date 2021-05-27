Complaint against Republic Bangla journalist, others for abduction of bizman

KOLKATA: The police have registered a case against several people, including a journalist of a national television channel in connection with the abduction of a businessman.



The journalist, identified as Avishek Sengupta, used to work for Republic Bangla as a probationer. The channel authority issued a statement claiming that Sengupta was suspended on Tuesday as soon as they came to know about the allegations against him.

According to sources, on Monday, a woman, identified as Swity Nath Roy lodged a complaint at the Kasba police station alleging that her husband Ajit Roy who is a businessman has been picked up by a few people from his home claiming that they are from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

When she went to Nizam Palace to find out about the matter, she came to know that no CBI officer had detained anyone on Tuesday in connection with any case. Police promptly registered a case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, she received a ransom call from a man, who demanded Rs 2 crore for Ajit's release. After negotiation, kidnappers agreed to release Ajit against Rs 15 lakh. A friend of Ajit handed over the money to the kidnappers following which the businessman was released.

During the probe, cops tracked the mobile number used for demanding ransom and detained two persons, identified as Swarup Roy and Pratik Sarkar. During interrogation, the duo told the police that Sengupta was involved in the crime. Cops also came to know that Ajit was confined inside a flat in the northern fringes. Later, police seized a car that was used in the crime and arrested Rajesh Adhikari, the driver. Cops are scrutinising the CCTV footage of various places in the city and trying to nab other accused, including Sengupta, who is on the run.