Complainants to be kept posted of filing of ch'sheets, arrests: Police

New Delhi: People in the national Capital lodging criminal complaints with the Delhi police will now be informed not only about the registration of their FIRs but also the arrests of the accused and the filing of the chargesheets or the closure reports through SMSes and e-mails.



The complainants will be kept updated about the probe into their cases by Delhi police's upgraded online service delivery system for the residents for their satisfaction, a Delhi police statement said on Sunday.

The new online system to keep complainants posted of various stages of investigation has been launched following the directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the statement added.

"To enhance its citizen service delivery for complainant satisfaction, Delhi police has upgraded its online citizen services and started providing automatically generated updates to complainants on the investigation of their cases," it said.

Following Police Commissioner Asthana's directions, apart from the registration of the FIRs, the complainants will now also be informed about the arrest of the accused and filing of the charge sheets or final (closure) reports on their mobile numbers and emails," it said.

"When there are multiple accused, the update will be sent in case of arrest of each one as and when they are arrested," it said.

When an FIR is registered, the complainant is required to mention their mobile number or email address to get updates on FIR registration and the assigning of the case to the investigation officer, the statement said.

This development comes after Asthana directed Crime Branch, headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Srivastava, to ensure regular updating of complainants on the progress of the investigation at various stages.