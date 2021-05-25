Compensation for farmers if crops get damaged: Minister

KOLKATA: Besides taking steps to minimise the damage of crops due to cyclone Yaas, the state Agriculture department has decided to give compensation in case there is any damage to crops despite all precautionary measures.



Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the state Agriculture minister, said: "Though harvest of boro paddy is complete, a thorough assessment will be carried out after the cyclone to identify the damage caused to crops. Farmers will be compensated for the loss they will incur."

Farmers will get Rs 13,500 for damage caused to crops like paddy etc on a hectare land. Similarly, the amount of compensation will be Rs 6,800 per hectare if the yield is of any single crop on cultivable land. The state government will give Rs 18,000 for damage of perennial crops like peanuts and betel vine on a hectare of land.

The state Agriculture department has also set up a separate control room at its office house at Jessop Building on Strand Road where 12 senior officers have been posted for round-the-clock monitoring.

Directions have also been given to store pulses in godowns instead of leaving it in open air.

At the same time, steps have also been taken to drain out water from plots where jute cultivation takes place in the post Yaas situation.